Panthers star To’o injured

The Penrith Panthers win over the Dragons have come at a cost

Panthers stars Brian To’o and James Fisher-Harris have picked up injuries in the side’s round two win against Mika Ravalawa’s the Dragons.

To’o injured his knee and is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks with a MCL injury.

Fisher-Harris will be monitored after suffering muscular damage in his left shoulder.

Meanwhile, the Knights are currently playing West Tigers while the Bulldogs face Broncos at 7:15pm.