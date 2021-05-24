Home

Panthers star To’o injured

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 3:30 pm

The Penrith Panthers win over the Dragons have come at a cost

Panthers stars Brian To’o and James Fisher-Harris have picked up injuries in the side’s round two win against Mika Ravalawa’s the Dragons.

To’o injured his knee and is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks with a MCL injury.

Fisher-Harris will be monitored after suffering muscular damage in his left shoulder.

Meanwhile, the Knights are currently playing West Tigers while the Bulldogs face Broncos at 7:15pm.

