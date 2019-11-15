Panthers maintain lead in NRL ladder

The Penrith Panthers have maintained their lead on the NRL leader after round 16 of the competition.

Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau’s Panthers sits in first place with 29 points securing 14 wins, a draw and a loss so far.

Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm is in second place with 13 points.

Maika Sivo and the Eels sit in third place with 24 points after recording 12 wins and four losses.

The Roosters are not far behind as they trail by two points behind the Eels.

Round 17 of the NRL will commence on Thursday with the Panthers facing the Broncos at 9.50pm.