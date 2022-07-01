Panthers defy odds to reach FSSRL final

Nasinu Panthers Under-15 is content with how far they’ve come in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League national competition.

The side defied all odds to make it through to the final tomorrow where they will face Queen Victoria School Knights.

Team Captain Luke Kautea says whatever the outcome in the final, he’s proud of the team’s performance this season.

“We have been training hard in training for the past few days. Win or lose, we know we are already winners, because we have finally reached the final.”

The Panthers and QVS Knights will battle for the Under-15 title tomorrow morning at 9.30 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In the Under-17 grade, QVS Knights will face Marist Storm at 1.15pm while the Under-19 final will feature QVS Knights and Ba Pro Dragons at 3.10pm.