Panel to review Black Ferns environment

New Zealand Rugby has released details on the upcoming independent review of culture in the Black Ferns environment.

This will include those who will be involved in the process.

NZR last week announced a review into the women’s national side would take place after veteran Black Fern Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said comments made by coach Glenn Moore over the years led to her having a mental breakdown.

She alleged in a social media post, Moore had made comments during her time in the squad, telling her she didn’t deserve to be in the team and was only selected to play the guitar.

In a statement yesterday afternoon, NZR said a four-person review panel has been appointed to look into the situation.