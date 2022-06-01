Paisami returns for Reds in Crusaders clash

Hunter Paisami [Source: The Australian]

Wallabies centre Hunter Paisami returns for the Reds and it will be a huge boost as the side prepares for the anticipated quarter-final match on Friday.

Paisami trained with the side in Christchurch where the Reds have been based all week.

Paisami returns after a sore shoulder kept him out of last Friday’s clash.

Article continues after advertisement

Reds Skipper Liam Wright says the return of Paisami is positive news as he adds intensity with the way he defends.

Reds face Crusaders on Friday at 7.05pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Crusaders and Reds match at 10pm on Friday and the Chiefs vs Warratahs match at 7.30pm on Saturday.

In other quarter-final matches, Chiefs face Warratahs at 4.35pm on Saturday, following this, Blues will face Highlanders at 7.05pm.

Brumbies will battle Hurricanes at 9.45pm.

[Source: rugby.com.au]