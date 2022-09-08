Pacific Combine program ends on a high

World Rugby’s Pacific Combine program ended on a positive note today with the team tussling against the Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Unit team.

World Rugby High-Performance Project Manager Chris Thomson says it has been a physical week for the players.

He says the criteria set out were met by most of the players.

“We just wanted the players to transfer what they learnt through the week into the field. We wanted to see the effort, it has been a big week physically for them. I think they were in parts, probably not for the entire game but it was good to see some really good facets of play and some really entertaining tries scored. “

Thomson adds two development contracts are on the table and the decision will be made by the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

The players will go through some medical checkups this evening with those from Samoa and Tonga to depart the country tomorrow.