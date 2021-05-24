Pacific Challenge next for Warriors

The Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors have a big task ahead, as they prepare for the World Rugby Pacific Challenge in March next year.

Despite winning the two-match series against the Fiji Under-20 last week, Coach Kele Leawere says the side is far from ready for the Pacific Challenge.

Leawere says they will be taking a break, and recommence training next month.

“We will go back for Christmas break and New Year and we will set the plan from there what the boys will need to be doing so that when New Year comes we are ready to go. That’s the challenge we are ready to take and we look forward to that game in March.”

Fiji plays Samoa, Japan, and Tonga in the WRPC.