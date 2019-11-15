Pacific Challenge competition to give local players exposure

The Pacific Challenge will provide a good platform for local players in the Fiji Warriors extended squad to experience top-level international competition.

With 25 players to feature for the first time in the Pacific Challenge, Head Coach Kele Leawere says this will be a good exposure for them.

“Giving them a chance to come at this level and experience how playing at this level is going to be like. So in a way it’s a good way of exposing these players to professional playing environment.”

Leawere adds they’re working on the player’s fitness which will be crucial in their overall performance.

Players will need to put in the extra yard to earn a place in the final member squad.

The Pacific Challenge will be played on a round-robin basis with all three rounds to be played at the ANZ Stadium.

The Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors will face Samoa A on March 6th. They will then face Tonga A on the 10th of March and Junior Japan on March 14.

The team that records the maximum number of competition points across three match days will be crowned Pacific Challenge Champions.