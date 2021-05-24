Home

Full Coverage
Pacific and NZ team an option for 18th NRL team

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 1:31 pm

The Dolphins may have been given its license to be the NRL 17th team but there’s still room for another team.

Today NRL Chief Executive Adrew Abdo says they’ve already set its sights on expansion to 18 teams.

Abdo also floated the Pacific Islands as another option.

He says they need to consider all parts of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific when thinking about expansion.

If the NRL was to go to 18, it would allow the league to move to 225 games a year, allow an extra timeslot in each weekend and potentially open the door for competition conferences.

