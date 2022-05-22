Pace a factor for the Drua

After three tough clashes with New Zealand teams in Super Rugby Pacific, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is familiar with how fast the pace of a game is with the Kiwis.

Coach Mick Byrne says the first 30 minutes of the match against the Crusaders showed that the team can match-up to the speed and intensity of NZ teams.

He says it has been a learning process and they will be ready for the Chiefs.

“Having the Hurricanes, the Crusaders and the Highlanders and understanding the pace of the game with this New Zealand side we’ll be ready for that in the weekend. We’ll be looking forward to them having to travel here and play us at Lautoka in the afternoon.”

The rest of the Drua squad plus the coach and management arrived in the country last night.

They join the 19 players that were in the country on Friday.

Drua faces Chiefs in its last Super Rugby Pacific match on Saturday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.