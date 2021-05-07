Rugby
Owen Franks tipped to return to NZ rugby
May 13, 2021 11:40 am
Former Crusaders prop Owen Franks [Source: Planet Rugby]
Former Crusaders prop Owen Franks is reportedly set to make a surprise return to New Zealand rugby but not for his old side.
Newshub is reporting that Franks has signed with the Hurricanes on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
The 33 year old has been playing in England for Northampton after his 108-test All Blacks career ended when he wasn’t considered for the 2019 All Blacks World Cup squad.
Article continues after advertisement
Franks’ signing would continue a busy period for the Hurricanes, who on Monday saw inspirational halfback TJ Perenara re-sign with the franchise before shortly after they lost All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape, who agreed to a lucrative offer to join French club Stade Francais from July 1st.
Sponsored Links