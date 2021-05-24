Overseas players in Fijiana Drua Super W squad

Eight overseas-based players have made the cut for the Fijiana Drua’s travelling squad to Australia for the Super W competition.

Japan-based and 2016 Olympians Jiowana Sauto and Timaima Ravisa will be making their return and are expected to add more flavor and experience to the side.

New Zealand-based Jade Tayla, Ro Silo Togotorua, Kolora Lomani, England’s Raijieli Laqeretabua, Australia’s Leonie Burnes, and Vani Arei.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says Sauto and Ravisa are already in camp while six other players will join the team in Brisbane next week.

He adds Australia-based players have experience of playing in the Super W while New Zealand players have played in the ITM Cup.

With Leqeretabua’s experience in the Allianz Premier 15’s, Seruvakula believes they have a good mixture of experienced and young players.

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive, John O’Connor says Fiji’s inclusion in the Super W is another historical milestone for the Fiji Rugby Union and for Women’s rugby in Fiji.