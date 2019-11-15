Overseas interests for Fiji U20

There have been interests shown by overseas players to join the Fiji under 20 squad according to Elite Pathway Program Manager Bill Gadolo.

The overseas players will join the 40 member squad later in March as they prepare for the World Rugby under 20 Championship.

The former Flying Fijians hooker says the overseas players will be part of the trials.

“For the U20 it’s all 40 local players while the overseas players that have shown interest to join the program are coming in on March so they will go through another two weeks of trial games.”

National under 20 Coach Kele Leawere says the players have been showing healthy competition amongst themselves.

Leawere adds players continue to challenge each other on the field which is a positive sign and crucial for their preparations.

The World Rugby U20 Championship will be held in Italy from the 28th of June to the 18th of Juy.

The Fiji under 20 will take on England in their first pool match on Sunday 28th June.