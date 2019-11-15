Overseas fans can watch Farebrother match today LIVE and FREE

There’s some good news for Fijian rugby fans overseas as you can watch the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match between Nadroga and Suva today for free.

If you’re living outside of Fiji, you can watch the match on the FBC Sports Channel via the Walesi App which is available on Android and IOS.

The FBC Sports channel will be unblocked on the app for viewers outside of Fiji for the two matches starting with the women’s game at 10:50am.

Article continues after advertisement

The main match between Namosi and Nadroga will kick off at 3:30pm and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other Skipper Cup games today, Suva takes on Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium, Tailevu meets Lautoka at Churchill Park while Naitasiri faces Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.