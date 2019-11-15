Overseas clubs interested in Koroiduadua and Mayanavanua

Two players who were part of the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup squad are highly likely to secure overseas contracts.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor has confirmed to FBC Sports that Jone Koroiduadua and Temo Mayanavanua are still in Europe.

Nadroga prop Koroiduadua didn’t make the matchday squad against Georgia while Mayanavanua featured prominently at lock.

O’Connor says the clubs are assessing the players.

“The two players have gone to clubs to undertake medical and fitness tests are Jone Koroiduadua the prop from Nadroga and Temo Mayanavanua from New Zealand”.

If everything works out then there’s a possibility of the duo being contracted.

Mayanavanua played for Northland in the Mitre 10 Cup in New Zealand this season.