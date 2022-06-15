Overseas-based players join Fiji Under-20 camp

Vodafone Fiji Under-20 Head Coach Ifereimi Rawaqa will be naming his 28-member squad next week for Oceania Rugby under 20 Championship in Australia.

The Former Flying Fijian has roped in a few overseas-based players to be part of the week-long tournament with the likes of French-based Jenerio Wakeham, Petero Mailulu, and Kiwi boy Tremain Little.

Rawaqa says these players will boost the team’s morale by bringing in experience and knowledge gained while playing on the international stage.

Article continues after advertisement

“The focus now is looking after the little things for them to do it well and the roles they play during the games. So we want to team across as fitter, faster, and smarter.”

The Championships will be held on the Sunshine Coast from July 1st to the 10th.