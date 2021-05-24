Home

Overseas based players enjoying bond in Drua team

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 15, 2022 6:08 pm
Selesitino RavutaumadaTe (From Left),Te Ahiwaru-Cirikidaveta. [Source: Fijian Drua]

Two overseas-based players who joined the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua loves the bond in the side.

Te Ahiwaru-Cirikidaveta and Selesitino Ravutaumada both have a chance of making the match-day squad that’ll be announced tomorrow.

Cirikidaveta who never thought he’d be part of a Fijian Super Rugby side one day says he’s loving his time with the Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds there are also some real special characters in the squad.

“It’s been really easy, the boys are really easy to talk too, they are really funny. A lot of jokers in this team, I’m just really loving it, the boys have made it feel like home for me.”

Journeyman, Selesitino Ravutaumada has really adapted after two months with the side since switching from rugby league with the Warriors.

Ravutaumada says they’re ready to showcase their talent.

“I’m feeling so excited, can’t wait for the game on Friday. It’s been a hell of a pre-season, we’ve been looking forward to this week so yes we can’t wait.”

The Drua side will have their captain’s run on Thursday before its first match on Friday at 8:45 pm against the Waratahs at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

