Over 70% of tickets sold

Fans who are still thinking of watching the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs game in Lautoka on Saturday but haven’t bought the tickets need to act now and avoid disappointment.

This is the message from Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn after more than 70% of tickets sold were sold as of Wednesday.

This means the number of ticket sales for yesterday has not been revealed but Thorburn believes fans may not be able to buy at the gates on Saturday.

Thorburn says the demand has been really strong.

“We’ve sold out the northern area, the $20 tickets are gone, the platinum tickets all gone, we got a couple on the grandstand still to sell and a lot of bronze on the grass so it’s getting quick.”

He adds since over 70% of the tickets are sold, the match will air LIVE and FREE on the FBC Sports channel as well as the pay TV channel.

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.