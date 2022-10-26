Over 30 overseas teams for touch rugby tournament

[Source: Federation of International Touch]

The Touch Fiji Federation will have its Fijian Cup tournament next month where over 30 overseas teams will take part.

TFF President Tevita Mau has confirmed that the tournament will be held in Sigatoka on the 4th and 5th of November.

This is part of Fiji’s preparations for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next year.

There will be three categories including seniors, mixed, and opens for men and women.

Mau says it’ll be a great opportunity for our teams to play against some of the best from overseas.

“Overall we got 11 teams from Fiji and there are over 30 teams that are coming from overseas and it’s a good opportunity to pit our talents against their talents and find out where we stand”.

Overseas coaches will also be helping TFF in the tournament.