Osborne calls time on rugby career

Fijian born Patrick Osborne has called time on his rugby union career.

The former Jai Narayan and Queen Victoria student in an Instagram post, announced that it is time he hangs his rugby boots and have a rest.

The 33-year-old winger made his ITM Cup debut for Canterbury in 2010 before making his debut for the Crusaders two years later.

This was short-lived as he moved to the Chiefs in 2013.

He has made the All Blacks training side in 2014 and 2015 but was never selected.

In May 2016, he dashed his All Blacks dream and made himself available for Fiji.

He also signed on to play for Kubota Spears in the Japanese Top League but would return to play for the Highlanders.

Osborne made another eight appearances for the Highlanders in 2017 scoring three tries before rejoining the Kubota Spears.

He has scored 19 tries in his 54 Super Rugby appearances for the Highlanders, Chiefs and Crusaders.