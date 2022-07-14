Origin trio charged

[Source: NRL]

Three players have been charged following the State of Origin series decider in Brisbane last night.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Dane Gagai and Matt Burton have been charged for incidents following the brutal encounter.

The trio all face fines with Fa’asuamaleaui charged twice, in the ninth minute for a high tackle on Burton and dangerous contact on the Blues centre in 41st minute, when he became involved in the melee between Burton and Gagai.

NRL .com reports that both Gagai and Burton can escape suspensions with 23% of their match fee taken after the pair were charged with grade two striking after throwing punches at each other after half-time.

Meanwhile, round 18 of the NRL resumes tomorrow night at 8 with Cowboys hosting Sharks and Eels play Warriors at 9:50pm.