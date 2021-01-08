Open trials for Rewa rugby

The Rewa Rugby Union will be hosting its first open trials for the 2021 Skipper season on Saturday.

While other teams in the Skipper Cup boast a depth of talent and national reps, Rewa coach Ro Alivereti Doviverata can’t count on the same pedigree when selecting his team.

Doviverata says the Skipper Cup is different level compared to the Vanua championship.

“We have our current that we have from last year. At the same time we are getting interest from players who are enquiring about the trials this Saturday. So come Saturday we will see the number of players that will be attending the trials.”

The trials will be held at the Lokia ground in Rewa on Saturday from 8am to 2pm.