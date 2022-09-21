Opacic in doubt, Fijians to start for Eels

[Source: NRL]

Some changes could be made to the Eels line-up in week three of the NRL Finals.

Ryan Matterson has been named in the forwards in place of Marata Niukore who has been moved to the interchange.

Centre Tom Opacic has been named but remains in doubt after suffering a hamstring injury against the Raiders.

Article continues after advertisement

If he is ruled out, Niukore may take his place.

Fijian players Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake and former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard have retained their places.

The Eels take on the Cowboys on Friday at 9.50pm and you can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.

On Saturday at 9.50pm the Panthers battle the Rabbitohs.