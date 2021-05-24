Only one game in Fiji for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host only one home game in Fiji this year instead of two.

Late last year the Drua confirmed two games in the country with one at the ANZ Stadium and the second in Lautoka.

However, in a press conference today Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says there will be no game at Churchill Park.

“There won’t be any gams in Churchill Park this year, this is the only game at ANZ stadium this year that will be in Fiji. Next year we will have five or six home games to play and it will be silly to have them all in one venue, so we will evitable spread them.”

This means the team’s only match in Fiji will be against the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium on 30th April.

Meanwhile, fans can purchase the Drua and Highlanders tickets from Monday at any Post Fiji outlet or the Fiji Sports Council office and even at the Stadium on game day.

Fans who buy tickets from Post Fiji will get a receipt, which they can then exchange for match tickets at the Fiji Sports Council offices from the time of purchase right up until match day.

Thorburn says this is a new and convenient way to book their tickets in advance to avoid any hassle.

“Fans can get their tickets and get a receipt from Post Fiji and they will be able to exchange that exact receipts for tickets for those who purchase with Post Fiji with either the sports council or on match.”

Post Fiji Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod says fans can also purchase their tickets online, on their eshop.

“We also will be selling online as well, we have the eshop and people can pay online as well and we can provide the receipt online.”

The Drua takes on the Western Force tomorrow at 3:35 pm and you can watch the match LIVE and FREE on the FBC Sports channel.

In an earlier match, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua play Force at 1 pm and you can also watch this match LIVE and FREE on the FBC Sports channel.