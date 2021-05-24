Home

Rugby

Only one day for Sukuna Bowl

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 4:35 pm

This year’s FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition will only be a one-day program.

As part of the changes, only the main teams of the six sports are competing.

Today the Fiji Police Force, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, sponsors FMF Foods Limited and Total signed an agreement for the Sukuna Bowl.

Article continues after advertisement

FMF secured the naming rights sponsorship for the second year in a row.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have begun preparations.

“Netball and a few other sports like soccer, those few sports that we can play in one day rather than one week, that will be a major difference, it’s not a one-day competition like we have the wives and mothers competition but focusing on the main Sukuna bowl rugby match”.

Qiliho says the event will mark the end of a tough year for both the Forces.

“After a long period of sustained operations in support of the ministry of health in dealing with the pandemic so we’ve been looking forward to something like the Sukuna bowl even though it is a match that is seriously contested”.

The Sukuna Bowl will be held on December 17th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.