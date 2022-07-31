Only one chance says Fuli

Fijiana 7s side [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fijiana only has this one chance at grabbing a Commonwealth Gold Medal and girls will not take this lightly.

The side is so far unbeaten in the Games and they are just one step away from creating history by winning the gold medal tomorrow.

Speaking to World Rugby, Coach Saiasi Fuli says they are grabbing the opportunity with both hands as the Commonwealth Games only comes once in four years.

Fuli has assured Fijian supporters they will come back stronger and play their best against defending silver medalists Australia tomorrow.

He adds women’s rugby in Fiji is growing fast and there are a lot of interest from young talents.

He states the role is to continue to develop and inspire girls to join the sport.

Fijiana will face Australia in the gold medal match tomorrow at 7.38am.