One week break a blessing for Nadi

The Nadi rugby team is looking forward to resuming their Skipper Cup campaign this weekend as they try to book a semifinal spot.

Executive Member Jeff Tamata says the one week break was good as it’s given teams a chance to rest and reset.

Tamata adds the jet setters have taken advantage of the break and have reassessed the team’s performance in the season so far,

“I think it was a good decision by FRU especially after 11 rounds of non-stop week in and week out. I think the players and the management deserve a break.”

Nadi travels to Lawaqa Park to face Nadroga in their next match this Saturday at 3pm.

In other games, Naitasiri play Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm, Lautoka faces Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinals, Northland faces Ba at 3pm on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

On Saturday, Nanukuloa hosts Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua.