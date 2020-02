One step at a time for Fijiana XV

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 15s squad is bulking up preparations ahead of the Rugby World Cup next year.

Coach Alifereti Doviverata says their two-match tour to Australia next week will be a learning curve for the players and will set the momentum towards the world cup.

Addressing their defence and attack strategies, Doviverata adds the two-match tour will help them identify areas of weaknesses.

The Fijian XV will face Queensland Reds and New South Wales Waratahs on the 16th and 21st of this month.

Fiji Airways Fijiana travelling squad to Australia:

Forwards

1 Lailanie Burness

2 Nioni Nai

3 Makereta Tunidau

4 Ada Dansey

5 Joma Rubuti

6 Laisa Taga

7 Torika Semo

8 Mere Moto

9 Sereima Leweniqila

10 Akosita Ravato

11 Ruci Vueti

12 Lavenia Tinai

13 Vaisiti Rakaivu

14 Aseri Galo

Backline

15 Seini Raoma

16 Litiana Lawedrau

17 Lavena Cavuru

18 Salote Vakaturi

19 Rusila Tamoi

20 Rejieli Uluinau

21 Elenoa Adinaimata

22 Mereani Moceituba

23 Mela Matanatabu

24 Rusila Nagasau

25 Priscilla Siata

26 Aloesi Nakoci