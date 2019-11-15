One spot left for women’s Skipper Cup semifinals

Three teams have confirmed their places in the women’s Skipper Cup semifinals.

Despite the final round results this weekend, Naitasiri, Lautoka and Suva have secured their places in the semis.

Naitasiri is leading the standings after 13 rounds with 54 points, Lautoka is second with 53 while Suva is third with 48.

However, the battle for the final semifinal spot is between three teams.

Yasawa is in fourth place with 38 points while Nadroga and defending champions Tailevu are tied with 36.

This weekend, Nadi will host Tailevu on Saturday at Prince Charles Park. Suva takes on Namosi, Naitasiri play Yasawa and Nadroga battles Lautoka.

The women’s matches kicks off at 11am.

Meanwhile, you can watch the final Farebrother challenge match between Nadi and Tailevu LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on Saturday at 3pm.