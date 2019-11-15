One ref plan finalized for NRL resumption

The ARL Commission has agreed to adopt a one-referee rule for the remainder of the NRL 2020 season.

The one-referee rule was how the game was officiated prior to 2009.

Chairman Peter V’landys says this is to encourage a more entertaining and free-flowing game.

It is also one of saving the game money and letting the Telstra Premiership matched flow by cutting down stoppages.

Under the changes full-time referees will also be used as tough judges to increase the experience in touchline officiating.

Along with the return of the single referee, a “six again’ rule has also been adopted which will allow an attacking team another full set without stopping play for a penalty.

The NRL is the only rugby league competition in the world that uses two referees.