One more lap for Fijiana Drua

The fifth win for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has confirmed first spot on the ladder who will also advance directly to the Super W grand final on April 24th.

The side will face whoever wins the elimination semi-final between New South Wales Warratahs and Queensland Reds.

Following its 17-7 win, Captain Bitila Tawake says it had been a slow start but the side managed to fight on for the final win.

Article continues after advertisement

Well performed forward drives and a strong defensive line was a key part of the team’s victory.

Tawake says the game plan was executed well which resulted in the win.

“We planned to stick abit on structure in this game. There were a bit more scrums than the last games but I thank the girls and the Brumbies team for giving us a good game.”

The Fijiana Drua will rest for two weeks before the Super W final on April 24th.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will also be on a bye this week before it faces Blues on April 23rd.