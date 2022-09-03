One more box to tick for Nagasau

[Photo: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook ]

Fijiana 7s Captain Rusila Nagasau has one more box to tick after representing Fiji in two Sevens World Cups, and winning an Olympic bronze medal, and a Commonwealth Games silver medal.

Nagasau, who will captain the team at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in South Africa next week, also has her sights set on the 15s World Cup next month.

The 34-year-old believes she is in the best shape of her rugby career and is ready for what lies ahead.

“The last World Cup wasn’t my fittest game, for me right now that is biggest challenge for me to put up my fitness, especially with the new girls and new kids coming here. To fight for their spot and position that I am at right now, which is something that pushes me everyday.”

This is not the end for the 34-year-old, who has bigger plans in the pipeline.

“I have played for the World Cup 7s, I have played for the Commonwealth Games for 7s, and now the only opportunity is to play in World Cup 15s this year, and that is something I will appreciate for the teams for 15s.”

The side arrived in Cape Town today and will meet Japan in its first match next Friday.

KARA