One game at a time says Northland Tailevu team

The Northland Tailevu Rugby side will take each game as it comes in the Vodafone Vanua Championship come Saturday.

Northland is set to face Nasinu at Saint Marcellin School Grounds in Round One of the Vanua Championship.

Northland and Rewa were relegated from the Skipper Cup competition to Vanua Championship after finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Out to make amends for last year’s performance, Northland Manager Banuve Dretiverata says they are out for a good season this year.

“As far as preparation goes, the boys are well prepared for the season. Even though we faced some hiccups with the boys coming from the village but they managed to get in on time. So as preparation goes we are hoping for a good season this year from the experienced we gained last year.”

In other Vanua Challenge matches, Rewa will take on North Bulls at Burebasaga School Grounds.

North and Eastern matches will be Cakaudrove taking on Ovalau at Ganilau Park in Savusavu, Macuata play Bua at Subrail Park, Labasa, Serua vs Ba at Uprising Grounds while Navosa take on Malolo at Lawaqa Park.

In the West, Vatukoula will face Tavua at Theodore Park, Vatukoula and Ra vs Nanukuloa at Ra Sports Ground in Rakiraki.