One game at a time for Stallions

Nadroga rugby captain Manueli Ratuniyarawa believes the team will only get better in the coming Skipper Cup rounds.

The Stallions recorded its second win yesterday edging Namosi 29-28 after successfully defeating Suva in round one.

Both the win came off late tries in the dying minutes.

With Tailevu next, Ratuniyarawa says they will take each game as it comes.

“We’ll take each game at a time, we do not want to rush or go ahead of ourselves. Right now, we are focused on ironing out those little mistakes that we did against Namosi and hopefully be better against Tailevu.”

The Skipper Cup competition will be on a break next weekend with the next round of matches to commence on the 1st of May.

The Stallions will host the Dove nation at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other matches, Northland hosts Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou, Suva to host Nadi at ANZ Stadium and Namosi will challenge Naitasiri in the Farebrother at Ratu Cakobau Park.