One game at a time for Nawaqanitawase

Waisea Nayacalevu (from Left), Mark Nawaqanitawase and Vinaya Habosi. [File Photo]

Waratahs winger with links to Fiji Mark Nawaqanitawase is ecstatic about the opportunity of competing in the Pacific Nations Cup.

The 22-year-old is in Australia A squad alongside fellow Fijians, Seru Uru and Filipo Daugunu.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Nawaqanitawase says this is the first step towards realizing his Wallabies dream

“Add to the team where I can, play some good footy, have fun and maybe impress and see where I guess that can take me, maybe one step closer”

Nawaqanitawase adds he is excited to be back in Fiji and meet his family.

Australia A will face Samoa in the first PNC match on Saturday at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

At 3.30pm the Flying Fijians take on Tonga and you can watch both matches live on FBC Sports on Walesi.