One for the history books for Mataele

Fijian flyer Manasa Matele enters the Western Force history books.

This as he was jointly awarded with Tim Anstee the club’s Nathan Sharpe Medal.

Matele and Anstee both ended the season with 105 points, three three ahead of runner-up Bayley Kuenzle with 102.

General Manager of Rugby Matt Hodgson in a statement says both players deserved the accolade as their hard-work throughout the season was pivotal to their overall performance.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]