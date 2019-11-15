Olympic gold medalist Veremalua to debut for Nadroga

Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist Jasa Veremalua will make his debut for Nadroga in the Skipper Cup tomorrow.

The former Fiji 7s star has been named in the Nadroga side to face Lautoka in round seven of the competition tomorrow.

Veremalua will start at openside flanker for the Stallions.

Current Fiji 7s rep Isoa Tabu is another notable name on the starting side as he will be on the wing.

Former Northland and Suva center Mesake Tuinamena will wear the number 13 jersey for Nadroga.

Other experienced players in the starting 15 include Setefano Somoca, Ulaiyasi Lawavou, Jiuta Lutumailagi, Napolioni Nalaga, and Apisalome Waqatabu.

Nadroga takes on Lautoka at 3pm tomorrow at Churchill Park.