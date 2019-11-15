Olympic gold medalist Domolailai in Northland squad

Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist Apisai Domolailai has been included in the Northland squad for the Vanua Championship.

The former Nadroga rep has been training with Northland as they prepare to take on Rewa tomorrow in round two of the competition.

Domolailai can play both in the forwards and backline, he featured for Nadroga at outside center a few times.

Northland lost 14-15 last week to Nasinu and they will host Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm tomorrow.

In other matches tomorrow, North Bulls meet Nasinu at Naluwai grounds, Tavua host Ra at Garvey Park, Vatukoula travels to Ra, and play Nanukuloa at Saivou School ground.

Ba will play Navosa at the Ba Market ground, Cakaudrove faces Bua at Lekutu Secondary School ground, and Macuata host Ovalau at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Meanwhile, today Malolo meets Serua at Churchill Park in Lautoka.