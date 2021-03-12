Old rivals to clash in FSSRL U17 semis

The semi-finalist for the Under-17 Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Central/Eastern Zone has been confirmed.

The first semi-final will see Marist Storm battling Nasinu Panthers while Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels take on the Lelean Bati in the second match.

President Mr Penaia Qalituraga says it’s exciting to see traditional rivals go head-to-head once again.

“What I like to say is, it’s a clash of two mountains. So I hope the four teams are preparing themselves well so they could come up and showcase the talent that the students have come to the semis on Saturday.”

The four teams will battle for a place in the final on Saturday at the St Marceline ground in Vatuwaqa.

The U15 semi-finals will also be played this week while the U19 commences with its second last round-robin matches.

The FSSRL is also planning to start its girl’s competition soon.