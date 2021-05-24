Home

Rugby

Off-contract Europe players on Drua’s radar

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 14, 2022 10:50 am
Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn. [File Photo]

Some off-contract Europe based players are on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s radar.

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn didn’t want to reveal the numbers but says there’s a couple of players who have reached out to them.

Thorburn says they have started preliminary discussions with the interested players to ensure they’re able to fully commit and will also be monitoring contract offers as they come.

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua CEO goes on to say that they’re looking at these off-contract players in case any of the Drua stars may be signed by an overseas clubs.

He adds however, they have enough faith in the current squad who are delivering well in Super Rugby Pacific.

“I don’t want to portray it as a large number, one of the important things is that we have put faith in the squad that we’ve selected this year, they’re working incredibly hard to become match fit to become more skilled and experienced to learn all the stuff around Super Rugby, the pace and intensity.”

Thorburn says they are focusing more on the current squad who have been working hard.

The Drua will take on the Blues next week in the Super Round at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, fans can buy the $30 and $75 tickets for the Drua home game against the Highlanders at the ANZ Stadium on the 30th of this month at all Jacks of Fiji outlets.

Tickets can also be purchased from Post Fiji outlets, Fiji Rugby Union office and the Fiji Sports Council.

