O’Connor stars in Reds win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 8:10 am
[Source: Snippet of YouTube video]

Injury hit Queensland Reds secured a 29-16 over Manasa Mataele and the Western Force in Perth last night.

James O’Connor starred for the Super Rugby Australia champions, assisting in the Reds three tries.

His most important contribution came in the 65th minute with the Reds trailing 16-15 and down to 14 men after Hunter Paisami was sin binned five minutes earlier for a lifting tackle.

O’Connor unleashed a perfectly-weighted dribble kick for Josh Flook with the Reds winger catching the ball and touching it down before being flung out of play.

The try and sideline conversion proved to be the critical moment of the match, with O’Connor setting up Fraser McReight six minutes later to seal victory and secure the bonus point.

The Reds will face the Fijian Drua next weekend.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]

