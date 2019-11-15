Reds top Super Rugby AU standings

The Queensland Reds have moved one step closer to making the finals for the first time since 2013 after smashing the lowly Western Force 57-5 on the Gold Coast.

Playmaker James O’Connor was instrumental in the 52-point victory, throwing the final pass to three of the Reds’ four tries.

His night was capped by a try in the 70th minute as he finished off an extraordinary counterattacking effort that started with winger Filpo Daugunu splitting the Force’s tired defence and saw Wallabies tight-head prop Taniela Tupou throw a pinpoint playmaker’s pass to Fraser McReight, who was tackled inside the 22 metre line before the Reds fly-half scored.

Article continues after advertisement

In the process, O’Connor became the first player in Super Rugby history to score more than 100 points at three different franchises.

It was a case of the Reds being too big, too powerful and too quick for their domestic opponents who remain winless with just two rounds remaining in their to Super Rugby.

The massive bonus point win saw the Reds (21) climb three points clear at the top of the Super Rugby AU standings but the Brumbies (18) have the chance to reclaim top spot when they take on the Waratahs (15) on Saturday in the nation’s capital.

Daugunu scored a first-half double while half-back Tate McDermott continues to impress and showed his electric pace with a second-half double.

A week after being forced to make 240 tackles – 186 of which came in the second half – in their proud 19-3 win over the Rebels, the Reds’ pack were outstanding against the Force.

The tight-five, led by Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Brandon Paenga-Amosa who was excellent across the park, dominated the collision while also showing the deft short passing that will have new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie rubbing his hands together about the talent on display in Australia.