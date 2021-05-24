Home

Rugby

O’Connor caught a canoe to attend training

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 7, 2022 12:50 pm
Wallabies and Reds star James O’Connor had to catch a canoe to training last Tuesday due to the devastating floods in Queensland.

The floods in Queensland meant the Reds could only train once in the lead-up to the game against the Force which they won 29-16.

The Reds showed their true spirit in the face of adversity, with O’Connor playing a hand in all four tries to set up the bonus-point win.

O’Connor is expected to play a leading role again this weekend against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The Drua takes on the Reds at 8:45pm on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.

