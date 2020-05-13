Oceania U20 rugby championships cancelled

The Junior Flying Fijians will not be competing at the 2020 Oceania Rugby under 20 Championships in Australia.

This is after the championship was cancelled following the confirmation by Oceania Rugby today.

The event which was scheduled for the 27th of this month to the 6th of June has been cancelled after consultation with Rugby Australia over the last month.

Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in the next few months.

The Oceania Rugby under 20s Championships was scheduled to be hosted at Bond University in Queensland Australia with New Zealand, Fiji, Japan and host-nation Australia competing for the regional title.

Meanwhile, World Rugby has also announced the cancellation of the World Rugby U20s Championships that was to be hosted in Italy for July this year.