Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship cancelled

The Fijiana 15s side will not be competing at the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship.

The Oceania Rugby has confirmed the cancellation of the tournament in New Zealand due to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made in collaboration with New Zealand Rugby through consultations with relevant government and public health authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

Oceania Rugby General Manager Bruce Cook says appropriate decisions had to be made, to ensure the health and wellbeing of players, officials and public in the region remain a main priority.