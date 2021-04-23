Oceania Rugby Championship cancelled

The 2021 Oceania Rugby Men’s Championship has been cancelled.

Following consultation with Papua New Guinea Rugby, Oceania Rugby made the decision to cancel the tournament which was scheduled to take place from 18-26 June.

Cook Islands, Niue, Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia and the Solomon Islands were all due to contest the title.

The 2021 Men’s Championship was to be held in Port Moresby, PNG, but the country has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the past two months.

Oceania Rugby Competitions Manager Wayne Schuster says the cancellation of the tournament is obviously disappointing as the team and fans were looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Port Moresby.

World Rugby Chairman, Sir Bill Beaumont says while naturally disappointing for teams and fans, the safety and welfare of everyone involved are paramount.