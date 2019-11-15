NZR to lay off half its full-time staff

New Zealand Rugby is facing the full brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic as it looks to lay off half its full-time staff.

Last week New Zealand Rugby announced a seven and a half million dollar loss for 2019 and forecast a $120 million decline in revenue for the current financial year.

RNZ reports that staff have been told that 50 per cent of the 180 full time jobs at the organization will be made redundant and that others will have to reapply for their roles.

Article continues after advertisement

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson says the pandemic has put everyone in a situation where businesses are in challenging positions and the Union is no different as they face significant reduction in revenue.

Early on in the lockdown a 20 per cent pay cut was imposed on all staff.

In February, prior to the country going into alert level 4, Robinson had indicated the possibility of job losses in the wake of an independent review into the state of the game, as New Zealand rugby looked to identify inefficiencies in the organization and the opportunity for revenue growth.

[Source: RNZ]