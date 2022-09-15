NZR loses funding

[Source: Getty Images]

New Zealand Rugby has lost $280,000 of funding for failing to meet a quota of at least 40% of their board consisting of female officials.

It was the only one of 65 major sporting bodies in the country to fail to hit funding body Sport NZ’s target.

NZ Rugby board chair Stewart Mitchell says while this funding is valuable to them, it will not impact their current work streams.

New Zealand hosts the women’s version of the Rugby World Cup next month.

New Zealand’s nine-strong board includes three women, including former Black Ferns captain Farah Palmer.