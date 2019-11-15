NZR confirm return of Farah Palmer Cup for 2020

A full 13-team Farah Palmer Cup has today been confirmed by New Zealand Rugby (NZR), with the season to kick off in August.

In a move to further delight rugby fans, the country’s best women players will be on show across a nine-week season, set to feature Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens stars.

After collaboration with provincial unions, 13 teams have committed to the competition which is set to feature 39 matches, kicking off on 22 August.

A revised format will see teams compete in North and South pools, with seven weeks of round robin, before two weeks of play off matches.

[Source: Rugby pass]