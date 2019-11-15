NZ Rugby facing $130 million loss in revenue amid COVID-19

New Zealand Rugby is facing a potential $130 million loss in budgeted revenues.

This as Covid-19 threatens to extinguish hopes of a continued 2020 season.

They could also be facing a showdown with the Super Rugby clubs and Provincial Unions in what is becoming a battle for survival.

NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson outlined the figures to all Provincial Unions and Super Rugby clubs during a conference call yesterday.

The organization has also decided to reduce pay for its employees and has effectively frozen its budget for the foreseeable future.

There is also a fears that the next quarterly payment from NZ Rugby to its provincial unions was “at risk”.

With Super Rugby suspended indefinitely, the five New Zealand clubs have requested assistance from the national body and are expecting a response as early as Monday.

New Zealand Rugby’s Board was set to meet on the matter today.

TVNZ reports that some sports business insiders believe that, as part of that assistance, private investors in those clubs will also be seeking an extension to their existing rights heading into the next season.

The current license agreements with New Zealand Rugby expire in September.